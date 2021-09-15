Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Jefferson County mom boarded a school bus and got into an altercation with an 11-year-old.

Nannatt Waldrop is charged with 3rd degree assault, trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened around 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martinique Drive in Center Point.

Authorities say Waldrop confronted the student whom she suspected of bullying her child.

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, released the following statement:

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media of a fight that occurred on one of our school buses Tuesday morning. I want to be very clear: this type of behavior is unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.

While we are reviewing the specifics about what led up to this situation, adults who are not school employees are not allowed on school buses.

We reported the adult individual who boarded the bus to authorities, and she has since been arrested and is facing criminal charges. While this is now a law enforcement matter, let me just say what I saw on that video deeply disturbs me. At no point is any type of violence acceptable, especially violence against students. We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

