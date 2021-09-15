Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Woman accused of assaulting 11-year-old on Jefferson Co. school bus

Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and...
Nannatt Waldrop faces several charges after authorities say she boarded a school bus and assaulted an 11-year-old.(Jefferson Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Jefferson County mom boarded a school bus and got into an altercation with an 11-year-old.

Nannatt Waldrop is charged with 3rd degree assault, trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened around 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martinique Drive in Center Point.

Authorities say Waldrop confronted the student whom she suspected of bullying her child.

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, released the following statement:

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media of a fight that occurred on one of our school buses Tuesday morning. I want to be very clear: this type of behavior is unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.

While we are reviewing the specifics about what led up to this situation, adults who are not school employees are not allowed on school buses.

We reported the adult individual who boarded the bus to authorities, and she has since been arrested and is facing criminal charges. While this is now a law enforcement matter, let me just say what I saw on that video deeply disturbs me. At no point is any type of violence acceptable, especially violence against students. We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved classmates
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County
Mother of toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County speaks out
Darby Dockery has passed away from COVID-19.
Woman of alleged Daikin chemical exposure passes away
Victim identified in Castlewood Apartments shooting

Latest News

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
Controversies surface as presidential pick nears
Wednesday afternoon forecast update.
Huntsville city and health leaders give an update on the latest COVID data.
Huntsville COVID-19 press conference