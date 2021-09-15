Train blocking neighborhood in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A train in Russellville has stopped on the tracks and is cutting a Russellville neighborhood off.

It has been sitting there for a little over 16 hours now. Residents along Pace and Robison Roads say they couldn’t get to work today and their children even had to climb through it to get to school today. Residents say this isn’t the first time this has happened either.

Carla Morris says this has been a problem for more than 40 years now.

After multiple calls, Morris says the train company, Norfolk Southern, told her the train is stopped because the conductor was out of hours.

Since the train is blocking the only way out, Morris says this is a safety issue.

“This is our only way in and the only way out is this road and over these tracks. We have my grandmother, she is almost 90 and if something were to happen to her there is no way to get emergency vehicles to her,” said Morris.

Morris says she understands the train company’s policy, but stopping at an intersection is dangerous.

WAFF 48 reached out to Norfolk Southern about what is going on and when that train will start moving again, we have not heard back.

