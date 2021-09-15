Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Rain and storm chances increasing for end of week

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening with scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms staying with us after sunset.

Additional rain showers will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning with areas of patchy fog yet again. Tropical moisture will continue to stream in ahead of now Tropical Storm Nicholas for Wednesday through Friday. Scattered to widespread rain showers and storms are expected with locally heavy rainfall being the main concern, isolated flash flooding may be possible with rainfall estimates around 1 to 3 inches through Friday.

Next weekend will be slightly below average with highs in the middle 80s, scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the low to middle 80s into next week. Fall officially begins on Wednesday.

