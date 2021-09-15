Public help sought after 2 children dropped off at Wetumpka home

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to identify two children who were dropped off at a home Wednesday and find their guardians or parents.

Details are limited, but the sheriff’s office said the unidentified children were left at a home off of Highway 9 in Wetumpka around 11 a.m.

Around 11 o'clock on today's date these two children were dropped off at a residence off of Highway 9 in Wetumpka. If... Posted by Elmore County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

If you or someone you know can identify the children or know who their parents are, please contact the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5546.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.