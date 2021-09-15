Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Protesters gather at Toomer’s Corner amid multiple sexual assault reports at Auburn Univ.

Protesters gathering at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn
Protesters gathering at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn(Source: Molly Flanagan)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A protest against sexual assaults at Auburn University is taking place at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn.

One of the protestors is holding a sign that reads “End Rape Culture.”

This protest comes after Auburn University and police are investigating another sexual assault following a string of other sexual assault incidents.

School officials say a female alerted police she was raped last Friday at a fraternity house. The victim says she does not recall the details of the incident but does have injuries. No other information was released.

Last week Auburn University reported a female student reported she was raped in an on-campus residential facility by an acquaintance.

Auburn University Student Affairs responded to the protest tonight with the following statement:

“In the incident reported to the campus community today, a police report has not been filed at the request of the survivor, and there is no current investigation.... No fraternity or student organization has been contacted about the incident.”

Auburn University Student Affairs

We’ll keep you updated on the investigation and what comes from tonight’s protest.

Protesters gathering at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn
Protesters gathering at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn(Source: Molly Flanagan)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved classmates
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County
Mother of toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County speaks out
Darby Dockery has passed away from COVID-19.
Woman of alleged Daikin chemical exposure passes away
Victim identified in Castlewood Apartments shooting

Latest News

Huntsville city and health officials discuss COVID-19
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Arab police investigating death in jail
Facebook says Gov. Ivey’s campaign page was not banned due to content
Monoclonal antibody treatment distribution changing