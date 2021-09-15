Deals
Moulton Teen killed while crossing the highway

(Jonathan Grass WSFA)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Moulton teen on Tuesday, according to ALEA.

The 17-year-old teen was crossing the highway and was struck by a semi-truck driven by 43-year-old Wesley Guest, of Hull, Georgia. The teen was flown to Huntsville Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but on Tuesday, the teen succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The crash happened five miles north of Moulton on Alabama 157.

The identity of the teen has not yet been released. ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

