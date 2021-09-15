Deals
Mother of toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County speaks out

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, 19-month-old Ivan Aguilar was at home on Nixon Chapel Road with his mother Lexie Ramirez and her boyfriend.

Ramirez said sometime that night, the little boy went outside. She said she saw him and then suddenly he disappeared.

She and her boyfriend ran outside, jumped inside his truck to drive around to look for him.

But what they didn’t realize and couldn’t see was that Aguilar was behind the truck.

And it was too late.

“All this was a tragic accident; he did not do it on purpose because we did not see him. It was very hard for us because my boyfriend has been a wonderful dad. He’s not the biological father, but he loved him so much,” said Ramirez.

Aguilar was Ramirez’s only child, and he would have turned 2 in February.

Ramirez said although his life was ended too soon, she will hold on to precious memories and his infectious smile.

“My baby was happy, and he loved the outside, and he loved Cocomelon. Cocomelon was his favorite show. I will miss my baby very much. I will miss his laughs, spending time with him, waking up with him by my side, him running up to me from daycare and everything about him,” said Ramirez.

To help lend a hand and support, the community and family have rallied around Ramirez.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral expenses which Ramirez said she is thankful for.

The toddler’s funeral will be held on Wednesday at Albertville Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

