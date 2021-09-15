Madison County redistricting plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Madison County Commission are currently working on a plan to redraw district lines, using the latest census results.

If you live in Madison County, outside of the city limits, you may soon have a new commissioner representing you.

It’s the result of more homes being built, and families moving into the area.

“We’re looking at about 65,000 people per district. Those are the preliminary numbers. The commission is putting together a plan and we’ll work through that process and hopefully have it completed really soon,” said County Commissioner Craig Hill.

Despite being one of the largest counties in the entire state of Alabama, there are currently no plans to add another commissioner.

Craig Hill says having six commissioners plus a chairman, is big enough to represent you.

“Right now, we feel the commission serves the districts that we’re responsible for serving,” said Hill.

You don’t need WAFF to tell you that Madison County has grown a lot in the past several years.

As you drive around, you can see the construction is not slowing down, but some areas have seen more growth than others, which is why the district lines will change.

“There are some districts that have outgrown others. On the West Side of the county, the numbers are a little larger, and in the Southern and the Eastern parts of the county, the numbers are a little larger,” said Hill.

If you want to have your voice heard, and talk with members of the Madison County Commission about the redistricting process, you can attend the Madison County Commission meeting Wednesday, September 15th at 10am.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.