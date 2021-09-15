Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Huntsville woman says monoclonal antibody infusion helped keep her and her husband from serious illness

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I think it was a life saver,” sad Sandra Stephens.

Stephens said she and her husband took precautions like getting vaccinated to keep them from getting COVID-19.

Both ended up catching the virus, what is called a “breakthrough case.”

They also both received an IV monoclonal antibody treatment after they tested positive.

“It was amazing how different it was and how much better I felt. So I think it made all of the difference because we were already vaccinated but once we got the infusion with the antibodies certainly made a difference in our recovery,” said Stephens.

Clinical trials show monoclonal antibodies can reduce the severity of COVID and keep people from needing to be hospitalized.

In Alabama, Healthcare providers have been asked to review the criteria for administering the drug, and to prioritize patients based on their risk of progression.

Sandra and her husband are high-risk.

“I think if you have these issues where you’re diabetic or hypertension, heart issues or other things, I think it helps you improve more quickly and in some cases I do think it saves people’s lives. I mean, we never even felt like we needed to go to the hospital,” said Stephens.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved teacher dies from COVID-19
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID; former student reflects on teacher’s lasting impact
Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Vern Payne killed after farming-related accident
Man killed after farming-related accident
AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved classmates
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned

Latest News

Attorney General Marshall says he and other AGs aren’t afraid to sue over President Biden’s vaccine order
Attorney General Marshall
Attorney General Marshall's response to the vaccine mandate
Mobile vaccine trailers heading to Colbert County
Colbert County Commission approves bid for mobile vaccine trailers
Tuesday evening update