Huntsville woman says monoclonal antibody infusion helped keep her and her husband from serious illness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I think it was a life saver,” sad Sandra Stephens.

Stephens said she and her husband took precautions like getting vaccinated to keep them from getting COVID-19.

Both ended up catching the virus, what is called a “breakthrough case.”

They also both received an IV monoclonal antibody treatment after they tested positive.

“It was amazing how different it was and how much better I felt. So I think it made all of the difference because we were already vaccinated but once we got the infusion with the antibodies certainly made a difference in our recovery,” said Stephens.

Clinical trials show monoclonal antibodies can reduce the severity of COVID and keep people from needing to be hospitalized.

In Alabama, Healthcare providers have been asked to review the criteria for administering the drug, and to prioritize patients based on their risk of progression.

Sandra and her husband are high-risk.

“I think if you have these issues where you’re diabetic or hypertension, heart issues or other things, I think it helps you improve more quickly and in some cases I do think it saves people’s lives. I mean, we never even felt like we needed to go to the hospital,” said Stephens.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.