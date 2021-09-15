Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Huntsville Hospital Foundation launches Healthcare Heroes Fund

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday the launch of a fund to support healthcare workers in Madison County.

The Healthcare Heroes Fund will serve as an aid to the many healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to care for community members.

“Recently, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees heard firsthand accounts from our Hospital leaders about the devastating impact of COVID on our frontline health care workers,” said the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees. “More children are being admitted. Intensive Care Unit and emergency room bed space is maxed out.”

Each donation will directly support healthcare heroes at hospital in the entire Huntsville Hospital Health System, which stretches across north Alabama.

100 percent of the funds will go toward employee assistance and morale boosters for the employees serving on the frontlines including: nurses, hospitalists, environmental services, respiratory therapists and more.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved teacher dies from COVID-19
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID; former student reflects on teacher’s lasting impact
Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Vern Payne killed after farming-related accident
Man killed after farming-related accident
AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved classmates
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned

Latest News

Rental scam follow up
Rental scam more prevalent with housing crisis
Attorney General Marshall says he and other AGs aren’t afraid to sue over President Biden’s vaccine order
Attorney General Marshall
Attorney General Marshall's response to the vaccine mandate
Mobile vaccine trailers heading to Colbert County
Colbert County Commission approves bid for mobile vaccine trailers