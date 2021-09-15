Huntsville Hospital Foundation launches Healthcare Heroes Fund

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday the launch of a fund to support healthcare workers in Madison County.

The Healthcare Heroes Fund will serve as an aid to the many healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to care for community members.

“Recently, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees heard firsthand accounts from our Hospital leaders about the devastating impact of COVID on our frontline health care workers,” said the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees. “More children are being admitted. Intensive Care Unit and emergency room bed space is maxed out.”

Each donation will directly support healthcare heroes at hospital in the entire Huntsville Hospital Health System, which stretches across north Alabama.

100 percent of the funds will go toward employee assistance and morale boosters for the employees serving on the frontlines including: nurses, hospitalists, environmental services, respiratory therapists and more.

For more information on how to donate, click here .

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.