Leaders discuss latest COVID trends in Huntsville

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health and city officials in Huntsville will discuss the latest data on COVID-19 in the area on Wednesday.

The press conference begins at 12:00 p.m. on September 15th.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz, Madison County Medical Society President Dr. Aruna Arora and Madison County Schools Director of Public Relations Tim Hall, will all be present at the meeting.

WAFF will be at the meeting and will live stream the conference when it begins at noon.

