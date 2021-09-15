Deals
Groundbreaking event held for new iAcademy at Athens Elementary

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at iAcademy at Athens Elementary will soon have a new place to learn!

Athens City Schools leaders broke ground at the iAcademy at Athens Elementary on Tuesday. iAcademy at Athens Elementary is a computer-science-themed academy.

The new building will be located on North Madison Street. The Athens City Council approved $19 million for this project back in May.

School administrators say the growth in Athens is exciting and they want to be prepared for more children.

”We’re making our plans now with a capital planning committee of where the growths going be and where other school facilities will have to be. So it’s exciting and a lot to be ready for but the growth is coming with all the houses being built and we gotta be ready to house the children,” said Assistant Superintendent Serena Owsley.

According to the Athens City Schools website, iAcademy at Athens Elementary will be 66,000 square feet and house nearly 600 students.

The new schools will include:

  • 24 regular classrooms
  • Music classroom
  • Art classroom
  • WOW! Innovation lab and maker space
  • Media center
  • Cafetorium
  • Renovated gymnasium

iAcademy at Athens Elementary is currently located at the Clinton Street Campus, which was formerly Athens Middle School. To find out more information on Academy at Athens Elementary click here.

