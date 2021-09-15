Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
County youth services welcomes new therapy dog

Shadow is the new service dog for DeKalb County.
Shadow is the new service dog for DeKalb County.(DCSO)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Tech School and Youth Services have announced the hiring of a very special new employee.

The new employee is named Shadow and he is the new service dog for the county. He is an almost five-month-old Labradoodle who will help kids who are in difficult circumstances.

Shadow is seen in the middle.
Shadow is seen in the middle.(DCSO)

DeKalb County Deputy Sheriff and Security Resource Officer Josh Wigley said they gave him the name Shadow for a very special reason.

“We named him Shadow because we hope and pray that he is a beacon of light and hope for someone during the shadows of darkness”, said Wigley.

Wigley also said that he is hopeful that Shadow will be able to form a bond with kids facing difficult circumstances and hopefully this bond will help the kids to feel more understood and give them the confidence to face difficulties.

Shadow was donated to the county by Smart Start Pediatrics in Albertville.

