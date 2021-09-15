Controversies surface as presidential pick nears

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The search to find the next president of Alabama A&M University is not without controversy. Dr. Daniel Wims, the current provost for the school, is receiving criticism that could hurt his chances at the top role.

During a public interview last week, former and current university employees claimed Wims created a hostile work environment, pressured faculty to change grades to inflate success rates and mismanaged funds.

We reached out to Dr. Wims and received this response:

“I am aware that allegations suggesting prior inappropriate conduct have been made about me since I was announced as a finalist for the president’s position. These allegations are baseless, and I categorically and unequivocally deny them.”

Wims says he intends to pursue his passion for excellence at Alabama A&M University.

The retiring university president Dr. Andrew Hugine has spoken out on the matter. HE says the process has become mean-spirited and defamatory. He also said that he will review the misconduct allegations.

“I am reviewing additional misconduct during this process and it is certainly my intent to hold accountable others who crossed the line legally, compromising the reputation, integrity and standing of our great university,” Dr. Hugine said.

The university has not announced when a decision on the next president will be made.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.