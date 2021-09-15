Colbert County Commission approves bid for mobile vaccine trailers

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - For months, Colbert County Commissioners have been trying to secure a mobile vaccine trailer.

Commissioners approved a 108 thousand dollar bid for one.

The purpose of these vaccine trailers is to get more shots in arms in rural communities in Colbert county but it hasn’t been a quick process getting them here.

It’s the light at the end of the tunnel for Colbert county commissioners and the Emergency Management Agency.

Leaders have been working for months to try to get a mobile vaccine trailer for rural areas in Colbert County.

“We now have a time frame of when those trailers may be in and when we’ll be able to start to provide those services for the community,” said Colbert County EMA Director, Michael Smith.

Vaccine trailers have been a work in progress since earlier this year in Northwest Alabama. In Lauderdale County, more than 23 hundred residents have been vaccinated at their vaccine trailer since April. That is roughly three people an hour.

Lauderdale County’s EMA director said his county used money in the budget to purchase their trailers. Those resources weren’t available in Colbert County, so they had to apply for a grant to pay for them… and wait to be approved.

“The longest thing that it took was just receiving the approval from ADECA for the CDBG itself. After we got approval for that to happen from ADECA then we moved pretty smoothly with the rest of the process,” said Smith.

Smith said that he hopes by the time their trailer comes in more people will be willing to get the shot.

“One of the biggest goals of this particular project is to put that into the community so people do not have to leave their neighborhoods. So we do hope that that will be an incentive for them to come on out and also by the time these trailers come in we’re hoping that more and more people will see that the vaccine is safe and that they are going to be more willing to come out and get the vaccine and help put this behind us,” said Smith.

He said they are expected to have the trailers by December.

