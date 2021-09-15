Bryant Senior Center in need of repairs

BRYANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Move it or fix it. That is the decision Jackson County leaders need to make about the Bryant Senior Center.

Since the 1940′s the Bryant Senior Center has been in the community providing resources to residents, including regular meals.

But now, the building needs serious repairs to keep its doors open. Edd McKinney uses the facility regularly.

He would like to see the county approve a new building.

“The building was built in 1948. It’s like me; it’s getting old. But all in all, the experiences we have had in the center have been so great, and some of the people that we serve food to probably wouldn’t have any place to get food, and that’s the bottom line, we have got to take care of the older folks,” said McKinney.

Jackson County Council on Aging Director Chad Coleman said it’s the second-largest senior center in the county.

“We serve 30 to 40 people a day which is roughly 780 meals a month, so it is important that we decide the best option for the seniors in Bryant, " said Coleman.

The Jackson County County Commission must now decide if they will purchase the property, which is owned by a private owner. If the Commission decides to purchase the property, it knows expensive repairs would be part of the project.

The other choice is to move to an entirely new building. The commissioners plan to take up the issue in 2 weeks.

