Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Arab police investigating death in jail

(WRDW)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Arab Police Department has confirmed that an inmate at the Arab City Jail died on early Wednesday morning.

According to police, jail officers found an inmate who had breathing difficulties during a routine jail check at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers immediately provided medical aid to the inmate and contacted medical personnel. He was then transported to Marshall Medical Center North where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation and the investigation will be conducted by ALEA.

The unidentified male was arrested after several calls from concerned citizens reported a man in the median lane near North Brindlee Mountain Pkwy at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Callers said he appeared to be under the influence and was yelling and crawling in a drainage ditch.

Responding officers made contact with the male as he was attempting to swim in the ditch and determined he was under the influence. Due to his inebriated state, he was unable to give his identity.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved classmates
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County
Mother of toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County speaks out
Darby Dockery has passed away from COVID-19.
Woman of alleged Daikin chemical exposure passes away
Victim identified in Castlewood Apartments shooting

Latest News

Huntsville city and health officials discuss COVID-19
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Facebook says Gov. Ivey’s campaign page was not banned due to content
Monoclonal antibody treatment distribution changing