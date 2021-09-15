Arab police investigating death in jail

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Arab Police Department has confirmed that an inmate at the Arab City Jail died on early Wednesday morning.

According to police, jail officers found an inmate who had breathing difficulties during a routine jail check at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers immediately provided medical aid to the inmate and contacted medical personnel. He was then transported to Marshall Medical Center North where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation and the investigation will be conducted by ALEA.

The unidentified male was arrested after several calls from concerned citizens reported a man in the median lane near North Brindlee Mountain Pkwy at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Callers said he appeared to be under the influence and was yelling and crawling in a drainage ditch.

Responding officers made contact with the male as he was attempting to swim in the ditch and determined he was under the influence. Due to his inebriated state, he was unable to give his identity.

