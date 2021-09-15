Accused New York sex offender arrested in Decatur

Deals
Accused New York sex offender caught in Decatur
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department received a tip in August that a registered sex offender from New York was living in the area.

Detectives with Decatur Police confirmed 50-year-old Stephen Deshawn Skipwith was registered with the New York Police Department as a sexually violent offender. According to DPD, his victim was a 14-year-old female.

Authorities say detectives followed up on the tip and confirmed that Skipwith was living at the residence in Decatur and had not registered with local law enforcement.

Detectives checked the address for compliance and discovered the address was within 2,000 feet of an elementary school as well as multiple child care facilities.

Skipwith failed to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement, according to police. Officers arrested and charged Skipwith on Sept. 13 with adult sex offender - failure to register upon entering the state and adult sex offender - prohibited residence location.

Skipwith has been booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bond.

