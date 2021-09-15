Deals
58th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed 4 little girls

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, September 15 we remember the four little girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham.

58 years ago in 1963 at 10:22 a.m. a bomb exploded killing Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Denise McNair.

Today the church bells in downtown Birmingham will toll at 10:22 a.m., and a memorial wreath will be laid immediately following the service.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

