Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists.

SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip.

He’s taking two sweepstakes winners with him on the three-day trip circling Earth, along with a healthcare worker who survived childhood cancer.

They’ll soar 100 miles higher than the International Space Station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles.

Liftoff is set for Wednesday night from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved classmates
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County
Mother of toddler accidentally run over in Marshall County speaks out
Darby Dockery has passed away from COVID-19.
Woman of alleged Daikin chemical exposure passes away
Victim identified in Castlewood Apartments shooting

Latest News

A police officer in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero for rushing into a burning home to save...
Police officer’s bodycam captures his rescue of man from burning home
Monoclonal antibody treatment distribution changing
Newsom framed the recall election as a struggle to protect the state's progressive values on...
California Gov. Newsom crushes Republican-led recall effort
Storms from Nicholas possible today & tomorrow!
Shadow is the new service dog for DeKalb County.
County youth services welcomes new therapy dog