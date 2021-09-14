Woman of alleged Daikin chemical exposure passes away

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was exposed to alleged chemical exposure at the Daikin-America Decatur plant has passed away, according to family members.

Darby Dockery has died from COVID-19, her family confirmed to us. Dockery was recently admitted to Crestwood Hospital and was put in a medically-induced coma for more than a week. Her family said sometime later, that some of her organs began to fail.

A lawsuit was filed for Dockery against Daikin in 2020. It states how she was exposed to chemicals on the job as a result of Daikin’s lack of regard for safety and caused her permanent injuries. Her husband is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit because he claims his wife’s injuries have caused emotional distress and loss of income.

Now, after her death, the lawsuit will turn into a wrongful death lawsuit in addition to the injury and suffering lawsuit.

Dockery has been on oxygen since October 2019.

The next step for her family is to file probate and get an administrator over her estate.

