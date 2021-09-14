Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved calssmates

AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.(WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students of West Morgan High and Middle schools mourned the loss of two well-liked students who were killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Old Moulton Rd. in Decatur Friday night.

Grief counseling was made available Monday to students at the schools, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily. Those were the schools where 16-year-old AJ Pepper and 13-year-old Sam Pepper attended.

The funeral for the brothers will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle.

“It’s a big impact,” Trinity Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said of the teenagers’ deaths. “Anytime you lose anybody, it’s tough, especially with it being kids. The community here, we’re all one big family, so it’s a tremendous impact, in our schools, also.”

The accident happened just before midnight, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. The car driven by AJ crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. Both vehicles left the road.

Mayor Goodwin hopes the counselors will be able to help the students through the difficult process of losing classmates.

Visitations for the brothers were held Monday at the Hartselle funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved teacher dies from COVID-19
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID; former student reflects on teacher’s lasting impact
Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Vern Payne killed after farming-related accident
Man killed after farming-related accident
Victim identified in Albertville crash
Victims identified in fatal car crash

Latest News

High schools using new tech to reach fans
Afternoon storms today with rain from Nicholas on Wednesday
Funding increase proposed for police mental health training
Funding increase proposed for police mental health training
ALEA Sr. Trooper dies after battle with Covid-19
Senior ALEA Trooper who died of Covid funeral set Tuesday