West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved calssmates

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students of West Morgan High and Middle schools mourned the loss of two well-liked students who were killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Old Moulton Rd. in Decatur Friday night.

Grief counseling was made available Monday to students at the schools, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily. Those were the schools where 16-year-old AJ Pepper and 13-year-old Sam Pepper attended.

The funeral for the brothers will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle.

“It’s a big impact,” Trinity Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said of the teenagers’ deaths. “Anytime you lose anybody, it’s tough, especially with it being kids. The community here, we’re all one big family, so it’s a tremendous impact, in our schools, also.”

The accident happened just before midnight, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. The car driven by AJ crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. Both vehicles left the road.

Mayor Goodwin hopes the counselors will be able to help the students through the difficult process of losing classmates.

Visitations for the brothers were held Monday at the Hartselle funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.