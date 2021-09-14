Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that migrants applying for permanent residence in the U.S. would need to be fully vaccinated.

Effective Oct. 1, applicants for green cards, and others as deemed necessary, would need to be vaccinated to complete the immigration medical examination, according to the DHS agency US. Center for Immigration Services.

The guidance is being updated in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for civil surgeons. Applicants must receive one or two doses, depending on the vaccines, and submit proof of vaccination.

USCIS stated it may grant waivers based on age, medical or supply reasons. People also can apply for waivers based on religious beliefs or moral conventions, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved teacher dies from COVID-19
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID; former student reflects on teacher’s lasting impact
Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Vern Payne killed after farming-related accident
Man killed after farming-related accident
Victim identified in Albertville crash
Victim identified in Castlewood Apartments shooting

Latest News

The cases are being reported in the wake of the U.S. halting in-bound flights of Afghan...
Measles concerns halt Afghan flights
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
Apple’s next iPhone mirrors last year’s, adds more storage
Robert Durst appears in a courtroom with his attorneys for closing arguments Wednesday, Sept....
Jury begins deliberations in Robert Durst murder trial
Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
Mistrial granted in Huntsville manslaughter case
Masoud Mahjouri-Samani, assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering, tests...
Auburn University engineers create device that instantly reveals COVID-19 test results