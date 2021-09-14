Two charged after Town Creek traffic stop

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville residents are facing several felonies and misdemeanors after a traffic stop by Town Creek Police on Thursday night, according to the police chief.

Juan Castro Velasco, 19, and Cristimiana Jimenez Velasco, 22, were charged with drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child, first-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree forgery, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily. The vehicle, driven by Juan Velasco, was pulled over for going 77 mph in a 45-mph zone on Alabama 20. The arresting officer said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Both suspects were taken to Lawrence County Jail with no bail set.

You can read more about this story at Decatur Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.