Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Two charged after Town Creek traffic stop

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville residents are facing several felonies and misdemeanors after a traffic stop by Town Creek Police on Thursday night, according to the police chief.

Juan Castro Velasco, 19, and Cristimiana Jimenez Velasco, 22, were charged with drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child, first-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree forgery, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily. The vehicle, driven by Juan Velasco, was pulled over for going 77 mph in a 45-mph zone on Alabama 20. The arresting officer said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Both suspects were taken to Lawrence County Jail with no bail set.

You can read more about this story at Decatur Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved teacher dies from COVID-19
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID; former student reflects on teacher’s lasting impact
Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Vern Payne killed after farming-related accident
Man killed after farming-related accident
Victim identified in Albertville crash
Owens Cross Roads man arrested on drug trafficking charges after police chase
Madison County man arrested on drug trafficking charges after police chase

Latest News

Darby Dockery has passed away from COVID-19.
Woman of alleged Daikin chemical exposure passes away
The Historic Decatur Christmas Tour is canceled for 2021. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE]
Historic Decatur Christmas Tour canceled
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
Day Two: District Attorney Mark Jones on trial after damage in Columbus Civic Center parking lot after campaign video
A new Madison business open its doors on Tuesday