Deputies arrest two people on drug charges in Flat Rock

Carlton Welden (left) , Audrey Welden (right)
Carlton Welden (left) , Audrey Welden (right)(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested two people on drug-related charges in Jackson County on Monday.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on County Road 159 in Flat Rock to serve a warrant on Sept. 13. As deputies were speaking to 30-year-old Audrey Denise Welden, of Flat Rock, about the warrants, 45-year-old Carlton Coolidge Welden, of Flat Rock, ran out of the house and into the woods, according to deputies.

According to the DCSO, K-9 Dolly located Welden in the woods, hiding in some brush. When officers arrested Welden, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Ider Police Department, Henagar Police Department, DeKalb County K-9 Unit, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents and DeKalb County Investigations Unit all responded to assist in locating Welden.

Deputies charged Audrey Welden with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and theft of property in the first degree, in addition to 2 outstanding warrants for non-payment of child support.

Carlton Welden was charged with theft of property in the first degree, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, an attempt to elude police and resisting arrest.

