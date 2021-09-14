Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Truck transporting ATVs overturns on I-565 overnight

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A truck transporting ATVs from the Polaris factory overturned on I-565 overturned on Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on September 14, police were called to the scene near the Greenbrier Road exit. Investigators are working to find out what caused the 18-wheeler to overturn forcing traffic to one lane for hours.

The driver was taken to the hospital where officials said his injuries were minor.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved teacher dies from COVID-19
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID; former student reflects on teacher’s lasting impact
Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Vern Payne killed after farming-related accident
Man killed after farming-related accident
Victim identified in Albertville crash
Victims identified in fatal car crash

Latest News

ALEA Sr. Trooper dies after battle with Covid-19
Senior ALEA Trooper who died of Covid funeral set Tuesday
Storms from Nicholas
Afternoon storms today with rain from Nicholas on Wednesday
Mask requirement extended in Muscle Shoals City Schools
Mask requirement extended in Muscle Shoals City Schools
Toney man killed in farming accident
Toney man killed in farming accident