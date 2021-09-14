Truck transporting ATVs overturns on I-565 overnight

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A truck transporting ATVs from the Polaris factory overturned on I-565 overturned on Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on September 14, police were called to the scene near the Greenbrier Road exit. Investigators are working to find out what caused the 18-wheeler to overturn forcing traffic to one lane for hours.

The driver was taken to the hospital where officials said his injuries were minor.

