Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Soaking rain potential Wednesday through Friday

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Isolated rain showers west of I-65 will wrap up around sunset with skies staying partly cloudy overnight, areas of patchy but dense fog will be possible for the morning commute with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Cloud cover will increase for Tuesday with highs reaching the middle 80s, showers and storms will be scattered in nature and will develop through the afternoon and early evening.

Tropical moisture will stream in ahead of now Tropical Storm Nicholas from Wednesday through Friday. Scattered to widespread rain showers and storms are expected with locally heavy rainfall being the main concern, isolated flash flooding may be possible with rainfall estimates around 2 to 4 plus inches through Friday.

Next weekend will be slightly below average with highs in the middle 80s, additional scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Beloved teacher dies from COVID-19
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID; former student reflects on teacher’s lasting impact
Victims identified in fatal car crash
Vern Payne killed after farming-related accident
Man killed after farming-related accident
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather AT 6 p.m
WAFF 48 Weather at 6 p.m
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.
WAFF Weather Forecast at 4 p.m.
WAFF Weather Forecast at 4 p.m.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Soaking rain potential Wednesday through Friday