Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police responded to reports of a shooting at Castlewood Apartments in Huntsville on Monday night.

According to HPD, one person was found shot in their apartment with two gunshot wounds in their legs at approximately 9:40 p.m. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Shooting investigation underway at Castlewood Apartments in Huntsville.
Shooting investigation underway at Castlewood Apartments in Huntsville.(WAFF)

Police say an investigation is underway. There are no further details at this time.

