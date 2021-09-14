Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police responded to reports of a shooting at Castlewood Apartments in Huntsville on Monday night.
According to HPD, one person was found shot in their apartment with two gunshot wounds in their legs at approximately 9:40 p.m. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
Police say an investigation is underway. There are no further details at this time.
