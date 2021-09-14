Police arrest Decatur man accused of assisting double murder suspect Ricardo Bass

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man accused of helping a double murder suspect run from police has been arrested on Tuesday.

According to Decatur police, Calvin Jerrod Garth was arrested and charged with helping Ricardo Bass before he was arrested and charged with Capital Murder in August. Detectives determined Garth had helped Bass leave the area where he was last seen, according to authorities.

Deputies say Garth was not the driver of the vehicle Bass was in shortly before his arrest.

Officers charged Garth with first-degree hindering prosecution. He has been booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $30,000 bond.

