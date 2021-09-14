Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Police arrest Decatur man accused of assisting double murder suspect Ricardo Bass

Calvin Garth
Calvin Garth(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man accused of helping a double murder suspect run from police has been arrested on Tuesday.

According to Decatur police, Calvin Jerrod Garth was arrested and charged with helping Ricardo Bass before he was arrested and charged with Capital Murder in August. Detectives determined Garth had helped Bass leave the area where he was last seen, according to authorities.

Deputies say Garth was not the driver of the vehicle Bass was in shortly before his arrest.

READ MORE: Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville, Decatur homicides

Officers charged Garth with first-degree hindering prosecution. He has been booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $30,000 bond.

