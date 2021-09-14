Nurse from north Alabama shares her experience working in the COVID-19 unit in Mobile

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For more than a year, health care workers have been working on the frontlines caring for COIVID-19 patients.

One North Alabama nurse, Abby Wilson, has been working in Mobile.

“We have been seeing things worst and unimaginable, and you just can’t explain it,” said Wilson.

Abby Wilson is from Sylvania and is a University of Alabama Huntsville graduate. Now she works as a nurse Manager over a COVD-19 unit at Springhill Medical Center.

Wilson said more younger people are now being impacted by the deadly virus.

“I’ve seen 20-year-olds not make it out the hospital from this, and it’s very devastating. I had a co-worker who is 24 as a patient for five weeks just struggling, and he was about to be intubated, but luckily he made it out. It’s very sad that the generation of children is going to be affected without parents because of covid,” said Wilson.

Wilson said one factor leading to increased deaths is that there are not enough people getting vaccinated.

In fact, she said every patient in her COVID unit is unvaccinated.

“I had a lady patient tell me she regretted not getting the vaccine in her early 60′s and then three to four hours later, she stopped breathing, and I had to run a full code on her, and it’s heartbreaking,” said Wilson.

Wilson said the increase in deaths and hospitalizations has also taken a toll on staff and ICU beds are also full.

Her goal now is to continue to save as many people as she can and raise awareness to educate everyone to get vaccinated and protect each other.

