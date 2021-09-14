A new Madison business open its doors on Tuesday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A new business will open its doors in Madison on Tuesday morning.

Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee will host a ribbon-cutting event at 9:30 a.m. The event will be on Hwy 72 W at Clift Farms.

The Madison Chamber will be there to welcome the brand’s second location in the Madison community.

The Twice Daily Thrive program will donate trees to Madison Parks and Recreation and White Bison Coffee will provide a monetary donation to the local Salvation Army chapter.

