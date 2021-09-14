Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Mistrial granted in Huntsville manslaughter case

Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has granted a mistrial in a 2018 manslaughter case in Huntsville.

In a court document, a circuit judge has declared a mistrial in the manslaughter trial against Antony Wu. In the filing, the judge said defense attorneys weren’t granted access to some evidence against Wu.

We reached out to the prosecuting attorney and were given this statement:

“We plan on presenting the case for trial again. Since the case is still pending, it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case.”

We also reached out to Wu’s attorneys but they didn’t want to comment at the moment due to the potential of another trial.

Wu was arrested in November 2018 for the death of Joy Vaughn. Police say Wu was driving a truck when it crashed into a house late at night.

The truck crossed through multiple yards before entering the side of the house hitting Vaughn while she was sleeping.

Vaughn was transported to Huntsville Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

In December 2018, a Madison County judge found probable cause in the manslaughter case against Wu.

READ MORE: Relatives mourn loss of disabled woman killed when car crashed into south Huntsville home

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved teacher dies from COVID-19
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID; former student reflects on teacher’s lasting impact
Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Vern Payne killed after farming-related accident
Man killed after farming-related accident
Victim identified in Albertville crash
Victim identified in Castlewood Apartments shooting

Latest News

Masoud Mahjouri-Samani, assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering, tests...
Auburn University engineers create device that instantly reveals COVID-19 test results
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey responds after campaign Facebook page is banned
Huntsville Police have identified the victim in a shooting at Castlewood Apartments.
Victim identified in Castlewood Apartments shooting
Decatur-Morgan Hospital
Decatur-Morgan Hospital release latest COVID numbers