Mistrial granted in Huntsville manslaughter case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has granted a mistrial in a 2018 manslaughter case in Huntsville.

In a court document, a circuit judge has declared a mistrial in the manslaughter trial against Antony Wu. In the filing, the judge said defense attorneys weren’t granted access to some evidence against Wu.

We reached out to the prosecuting attorney and were given this statement:

“We plan on presenting the case for trial again. Since the case is still pending, it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case.”

We also reached out to Wu’s attorneys but they didn’t want to comment at the moment due to the potential of another trial.

Wu was arrested in November 2018 for the death of Joy Vaughn. Police say Wu was driving a truck when it crashed into a house late at night.

The truck crossed through multiple yards before entering the side of the house hitting Vaughn while she was sleeping.

Vaughn was transported to Huntsville Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

In December 2018, a Madison County judge found probable cause in the manslaughter case against Wu.

