Man shot killed during attempted robbery, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man is dead after an attempted robbery resulted in gunfire Monday afternoon in Raleigh.

According to preliminary information, the man attempted to rob another man and was shot in the process. The robbery suspect was then rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case.

On 9/13 at 5:10 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3647 Hannah Dr. A male was xported to ROH but later died from his injuries.

The prelim info indicated that the shooting victim attempted to rob a man and was shot in the process.

No arrest was made. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.