Man shot killed during attempted robbery, according to police

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man is dead after an attempted robbery resulted in gunfire Monday afternoon in Raleigh.

According to preliminary information, the man attempted to rob another man and was shot in the process. The robbery suspect was then rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

