Historic Decatur Christmas Tour canceled

The Historic Decatur Christmas Tour is canceled for 2021. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE]
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Christmas holiday staple in historic Decatur will not return this year due to the resurgence of COVID-19. This is according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The Albany and Old Decatur neighborhoods announced the annual Historic Decatur Christmas Tour is canceled for 2021.

You can read more about this story at Decatur Daily’s website here.

