High schools using new tech to reach fans

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Austin and Decatur High schools are now both streaming their football games online.

For the past 20 years, the only option for fans was to tune into radio stations to get the action. Now, fans are asked to follow on YouTube for live commentary.

Fans can find the Decatur High School games at a link here. A link to Austin High School is here.

You can learn more about this story by going to Decatur Daily’s website here.

