Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

High schools using new tech to reach fans

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Austin and Decatur High schools are now both streaming their football games online.

For the past 20 years, the only option for fans was to tune into radio stations to get the action. Now, fans are asked to follow on YouTube for live commentary.

Fans can find the Decatur High School games at a link here. A link to Austin High School is here.

You can learn more about this story by going to Decatur Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved teacher dies from COVID-19
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID; former student reflects on teacher’s lasting impact
Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Vern Payne killed after farming-related accident
Man killed after farming-related accident
Victim identified in Albertville crash
Victims identified in fatal car crash

Latest News

AJ and Sam Pepper were both killed in a car crash in Morgan County on Friday.
West Morgan students mourn the deaths of two well-loved calssmates
Afternoon storms today with rain from Nicholas on Wednesday
Funding increase proposed for police mental health training
Funding increase proposed for police mental health training
ALEA Sr. Trooper dies after battle with Covid-19
Senior ALEA Trooper who died of Covid funeral set Tuesday