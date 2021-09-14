Gas tax money will be used to improve Dug Hill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is on your side, tracking your tax dollars.

Members of the Madison County Commission have about $3 million from the gas tax to spend. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill has received about $1 million of that gas tax money.

He says he plans to make big improvements to Dug Hill Road.

“Dug Hill Road is one of the most dangerous roads in Madison County. We knew that when we first came into office and we’ve worked trying to find funding, to do that,” said Hill.

Thanks to the money you pay at the pump when you fill up your vehicle, the money to fix this road is now in the budget.

Improving safety on Dug Hill Road is not an easy or fast process.

“We’re going to do some widening, there are eight culverts on Dug Hill that will be widened for a recovery area. The shoulder needs attention and we’re going to work with some guardrail and some horizontal curves,” said Hill.

Construction on Dug Hill Road will start from Highway 72, right before you get on the road.

Crews will add a deceleration lane.

Improvements will be made all the way to the intersection of King Drake. Madison County engineers are currently drawing up blueprints to improve Dug Hill Road.

Construction won’t start until next spring.

