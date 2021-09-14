Funding increase proposed for police mental health training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Money is on the mind of huntsville city leaders. The city council has to pass a new city budget at the end of the month. This Thursday, they’ll be taking a closer look at the mayor’s proposed $245 million budget.

This budget includes some changes to the police budget. The city of Huntsville wants to see 29 additions to the police force. They also want to give more money to the police officer’s mental health training program. It’s called Crisis Intervention Program or CIT for short. The group has monthly sessions training with officers on how to identify when a call is mental health related and how to handle those calls.

This has obviously been in the spotlight due to recent incidents between HPD and people struggling with mental health like Jeffrey Parker and Brad Pugh. Both men were shot and killed by police. The program is not mandatory for officers and only about a third of Huntsville officers are certified.

Right now, CIT is run by two people on a part time basis. That’s what the city wants to change. They want two full time CIT leaders: one police officer and one mental health professional.

The current leader of CIT, Capt. Jon Ware, told me why he thinks this is a necessary program, “I realize a lot of times is the calls we’re that dealing with isn’t necessarily we’re coding with isn’t criminal justice calls, they’re mental health calls. I felt completely unprepared as a young police officer twenty plus years ago. Like, I don’t even know what to do in this situation. I don’t want our current police officers to feel like I felt over 20 years ago.”

However, some psychiatrists say there is very little evidence suggesting this helps with use of force issues and civilian injuries.

