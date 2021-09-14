Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Decatur-Morgan Hospital release latest COVID numbers

Decatur-Morgan Hospital
Decatur-Morgan Hospital(Source: WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur-Morgan Hospital has released new numbers on COVID-19 hospitalizations in their facilities.

According to the hospital, 72 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Out of those patients, only 11 are vaccinated. There are 13 COVID patients in the ICU, 12 are unvaccinated and only one is vaccinated. The hospital reported that 14 COVID patients are on ventilators, only one of those patients is vaccinated. The hospital notes that not all COVID patients in the ICU are on ventilators. Due to the large number of patients, some patients are in overflow beds prior to being admitted into the ICU.

Morgan County health officials say the county is only 35.4% vaccinated. During a COVID-19 press conference on Monday, officials stressed the importance of getting the vaccine.

You can see the full Facebook post below:

As of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Morgan County is 35.4% vaccinated. There are 72 COVID-19 positive inpatients at...

Posted by Decatur Morgan Hospital on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

