Day Two: District Attorney Mark Jones on trial after damage in Columbus Civic Center parking lot after campaign video

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday marks day two of District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial in reference to damage to the Columbus Civic Center parking lot after his campaign music video.

Day two began with witnesses speaking on the damage in the civic center parking lot. The state called its first witness, Agent Torrie McNeese with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. McNeese works in the Perry office of the GBI.

“I think the parking lot was damaged. I don’t know if I would say severely damaged,” said McNeese. “There were some places in the asphalt that were no longer smooth if that makes sense.”

The State Attorney General’s Office requested the GBI in Perry to investigate the case so Muscogee County couldn’t be involved through connection. McNeese says it’s not typical for offices outside of other counties to investigate.

The state also brought in Columbus Police Department Sergeant Joshua Bailey and Columbus Civic Center Operations Manager Brian Griffin.

In May 2020, Jones hosted a campaign music video in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. However the next day, Columbus police claimed that there was thousands of dollars worth of damage after citizens participating in Jones’ campaign music video did “donuts” with a vehicle in the civic center parking lot.

Jones and four other citizens are being charged in relation to a campaign music video that he released on social media.

Mark Jones turned himself in after warrants were issued for his arrest following the incident at the Columbus Civic Center.

The DA's charges include damage to property and interference with government property.

On September 3, Jones went to court to file a motion to dismiss the charges. The judge denied the motion.

September 13 began trial for District Attorney Mark Jones. The prosecution’s powerful opening statement said “No one is above the law.”

