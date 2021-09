Afternoon storms today with rain from Nicholas on Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! Get ready for an active week of rain and storms!

We are waking up to some areas of dense fog this morning where there isn’t as much cloud cover. However, overnight clouds did pick up which is keeping some areas clear. There will be a slightly better chance at storms this afternoon that what we saw on Monday, but overall, a majority of us will stay dry. Temperatures will likely be back into the mid to upper 80, but it will likely be the last day with week with temperatures near average. Where we see rain and storms today we will likely see some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rainfall could be between ¼ to ½ inch where the rain is heaviest. Storms will pick up overnight into Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas moves in.

Wednesday looks like the day where we will the majority of our impacts from Nicholas with wider spread showers and storms. Heavier rain will push in through the morning and bring waves of showers all day long. These will linger into Thursday as well. Where storms are the heaviest, we will see potentially two inches or more of rain. Temperatures both days will be very rainfall and cloud cover dependent, ranging from the low to mid 70s, to the low 80s. It is more likely we stay in the 70s as showers stay persistent. As we head into the weekend we will see a chance at storms both days, but neither look to be a washout.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

