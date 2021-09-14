2 year-old accidentally run over in Marshall County

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, 2-year-old Ivan Aguilar was at home on Nixon Chapel Road when Marshall County Sheriff deputies said he walked out the back door and outside.

His parents couldn’t find him.

Shortly after, his father got in his truck to continue the search and that’s when deputies said the father backed into Aguilar and ran over him.

He died in front of the home.

WAFF 48 spoke with a nearby neighbor who did not want to go on camera. She said she was shocked when she heard the news and said she is praying for the family.

Deputies said the incident was ruled as an accident, and no charges are being filed.

There is a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

Two-year-old Ivan’s funeral is Wednesday at Albertville Memorial Chapel.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.