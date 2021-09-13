Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Woman arrested after driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing charges after she drove her vehicle into a home killing former pro basketball player Leslie Galen Young.

The affidavit detailing the incident says 19-year-old Miracle Rutherford was originally issued a citation as the investigation continued but she is now facing more serious charges.

According to investigators, Young was found dead under Rutherford’s vehicle after she struck the house on Horn Lake Road in early June. He was 45.

Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway; investigators say the speed limit on Horn Lake Road is 45 mph.

A witness near the scene also told police Rutherford’s vehicle was airborne just before hitting the home, according to the affidavit.

Police say Rutherford only had a license with her at the time of the crash and the vehicle was not insured.

She is charged with vehicular homicide, driving without insurance and reckless driving.

We are waiting for officials to release Rutherford’s mugshot.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Two charged with capital murder following Huntsville shooting
Victims identified in fatal car crash
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the...
Falkville man charged with murder
Wreck claims the lives of two teens

Latest News

So 'No' to auto loans of 84 months
Financial Friday: So 'No' to auto loans of 84 months
Marshall County crash leaves one man dead
Decatur and Morgan County officials update the latest on COVID-19
Decatur officials give an update on the COVID situation in the area
*
Georgia universities protesting Covid policies