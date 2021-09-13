Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

University of North Alabama mourns loss of beloved professor

Dr. Jim Martin
Dr. Jim Martin(University of North Alabama)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, the University of North Alabama community is mourning the loss of a long-time and respected professor.

According to the university’s Facebook page, Dr. Jim Martin died over the weekend. He retired in 2019 after 20 years of teaching in the communications department at UNA.

WAFF is told Dr. Martin had a heart attack last month and never recovered.

Statement from UNA:

“Dr. Martin was a fixture on campus and in the Department of Communication for more than a decade. We are certainly saddened to hear of his passing.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Victims identified in fatal car crash
Third grade teacher Kattie Brocato passed away from COVID.
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the...
Falkville man charged with murder

Latest News

Eight Pizza Hut locations in Madison County are looking to hire new employees.
Pizza Hut hiring in eight different locations
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is looking for Kelby Dwight Pettus.
Police searching for suspect after shooting
Man killed after farming-related accident
Doctors express concern over limiting Alabama’s access to antibody treatment