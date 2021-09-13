University of North Alabama mourns loss of beloved professor

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, the University of North Alabama community is mourning the loss of a long-time and respected professor.

According to the university’s Facebook page, Dr. Jim Martin died over the weekend. He retired in 2019 after 20 years of teaching in the communications department at UNA.

WAFF is told Dr. Martin had a heart attack last month and never recovered.

Statement from UNA:

“Dr. Martin was a fixture on campus and in the Department of Communication for more than a decade. We are certainly saddened to hear of his passing.”

