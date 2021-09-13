Soaking rain potential Wednesday through Friday

Isolated rain showers west of I-65 will wrap up around sunset with skies staying partly cloudy overnight, areas of patchy but dense fog will be possible for the morning commute with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Cloud cover will increase for Tuesday with highs reaching the middle 80s, showers and storms will be scattered in nature and will develop through the afternoon and early evening.

Tropical moisture will stream in ahead of now Tropical Storm Nicholas for Wednesday through Friday. Scattered to widespread rain showers and storms are expected with locally heavy rainfall being the main concern, isolated flash flooding may be possible with rainfall estimates around 2 to 4 plus inches through Friday.

Next weekend will be slightly below average with highs in the middle 80s, additional scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

