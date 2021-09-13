Deals
Police searching for suspect after shooting

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is looking for Kelby Dwight Pettus.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is looking for Kelby Dwight Pettus.(WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kelby Dwight Pettus after he allegedly shot a man in Killen.

Deputies responded to a scene on County Rd. 377 on Saturday to a report of a man that was shot. After they arrived, they found Victor Jerome Carver III. with a gunshot injury. Carver was flown from the scene for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office determined Pettus had shot Carver during an argument. An attempted murder warrant has been issued for Pettus and deputies say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Pettus is asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at (256) 760-5757.

