Pizza Hut hiring in eight different locations

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Pizza Hut will host a job fair hoping to hire new managers, crew members and delivery drivers.

Eight locations are looking to hire motivated applicants who want to join a fast-growing company.

The job fair will be on Tuesday, September 14th from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews. No appointment is necessary. Some applicants may be hired on the spot.

For those who would prefer to meet virtually, interviews may be conducted via video chat or phone by texting GPD to 37872 or by going here.

The locations looking for new employees are listed below:

4802 University Dr. NW; Huntsville, AL 35816

8830 Madison Blvd.; Madison, AL 35758

11570 Memorial Pkwy S; Huntsville, AL 35803

6585 B Hwy 431S; Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

2417 N Memorial Pkwy; Huntsville, AL 35810

2246 Winchester Rd. NE, Unit #308; Huntsville, AL 35811

11818 US Hwy 231/431 North; Meridianville, AL 35759

7950 Highway 72 W; Madison, AL 35758

