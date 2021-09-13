Pizza Hut hiring in eight different locations
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Pizza Hut will host a job fair hoping to hire new managers, crew members and delivery drivers.
Eight locations are looking to hire motivated applicants who want to join a fast-growing company.
The job fair will be on Tuesday, September 14th from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews. No appointment is necessary. Some applicants may be hired on the spot.
For those who would prefer to meet virtually, interviews may be conducted via video chat or phone by texting GPD to 37872 or by going here.
The locations looking for new employees are listed below:
- 4802 University Dr. NW; Huntsville, AL 35816
- 8830 Madison Blvd.; Madison, AL 35758
- 11570 Memorial Pkwy S; Huntsville, AL 35803
- 6585 B Hwy 431S; Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
- 2417 N Memorial Pkwy; Huntsville, AL 35810
- 2246 Winchester Rd. NE, Unit #308; Huntsville, AL 35811
- 11818 US Hwy 231/431 North; Meridianville, AL 35759
- 7950 Highway 72 W; Madison, AL 35758
