Motion to revive Confederate monument lawsuit to be discussed in Friday hearing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A hearing for a controversial lawsuit that’s centered on a Madison County Confederate statue is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. The lawsuit was dismissed, but the state attorney general filed an objection.

The controversy began in October 2020 when the monument that sat outside of the Madison County Courthouse was relocated to Maple Hill Cemetery. It sits there now, among confederate graves.

One month after the removal, Attorney Steve Marshall announced he was suing Madison County in violation of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

The suit was dismissed on Sept. 1, after an anonymous donor paid the $25,000 fine. However, the state says an anonymous donation from a third party is not a sufficient legal remedy for the county.

The judge then ordered a hearing for the state and county.

Sample HTML block

Previously, the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance worked to raise money to pay for the fine. However, the fine was not paid by TVPA according to a spokesperson.

[ READ MORE: TVPA working to raise money to remove Confederate statue outside Madison County Courthouse ]

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.