Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Motion to revive Confederate monument lawsuit to be discussed in Friday hearing

By Kellie Miller
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A hearing for a controversial lawsuit that’s centered on a Madison County Confederate statue is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. The lawsuit was dismissed, but the state attorney general filed an objection.

The controversy began in October 2020 when the monument that sat outside of the Madison County Courthouse was relocated to Maple Hill Cemetery. It sits there now, among confederate graves.

One month after the removal, Attorney Steve Marshall announced he was suing Madison County in violation of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

The suit was dismissed on Sept. 1, after an anonymous donor paid the $25,000 fine. However, the state says an anonymous donation from a third party is not a sufficient legal remedy for the county.

The judge then ordered a hearing for the state and county.

Sample HTML block

Previously, the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance worked to raise money to pay for the fine. However, the fine was not paid by TVPA according to a spokesperson.

[ READ MORE: TVPA working to raise money to remove Confederate statue outside Madison County Courthouse ]

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Two charged with capital murder following Huntsville shooting
Victims identified in fatal car crash
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the...
Falkville man charged with murder
Wreck claims the lives of two teens

Latest News

Covid update in Decatur
Health and City officials give an update on the COVID situation in Decatur
Decatur and Morgan County officials update the latest on COVID-19
Decatur officials give an update on the COVID situation in the area
*
Georgia universities protesting Covid policies