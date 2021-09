ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead after an early-morning crash in Marshall County, according to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis.

The crash happened at about 6:05 a.m. Monday morning near Edmondson St. and Turnpike Rd. on Highway 75.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

A map of the area is below:

