Man killed after farming-related accident

(Associated Press)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed after a farming-related accident in Toney, according to HEMSI.

Officials with HEMSI say they received a call at 11:25 a.m. Crews responded to the scene at Bragg Farms on Grimwood Rd. Along with HEMSI, Madison County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we learn more.

