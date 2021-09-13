Man killed after farming-related accident

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed after a farming-related accident in Toney, according to HEMSI.

Officials with HEMSI say they received a call at 11:25 a.m. Crews responded to the scene at Bragg Farms on Grimwood Rd. Along with HEMSI, Madison County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we learn more.

