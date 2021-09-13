Madison County man arrested on drug trafficking charges after police chase

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested on Saturday after deputies responded to reports of a stolen car in Athens.

According to the LCSO, a deputy located the car at approximately 2 p.m., and as they approached the car the driver fled the scene. The deputy attempted to stop the car with his emergency lights and siren, but the driver, 36-year-old Raymond Philips Hundley, refused and eluded authorities.

The pursuit ended at the 17000 block of Jeffery Street and Athens Police assisted in taking Hundley into custody, according to the LCSO.

153 grams of meth, 2.6 grams of fentanyl, a plate carrier vest, and a firearm found in stolen car. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies located 153 grams of methamphetamine, 2.6 grams of fentanyl, a plate carrier vest, and a firearm in the car. Deputies say the stolen car was returned to the owner. Hundley also has previous drug trafficking arrests in other jurisdictions.

Hundley, of Owens Cross Roads, has been charged with attempting to elude and two counts of drug trafficking. Hundley is being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $251,000 bond.

Statement from Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin:

“I am extremely proud of Deputy Rogers for his response to this call that led to removing this firearm and this large amount of drugs off of the streets of our county. I would also like to say a special thank you to the assisting agencies Athens Police Department and the ALEA Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force. I look forward to building our relationships and working together in the future.”

